Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/13/2022 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index, ranked No.1 on the list of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs last week. The overall semiconductor segment increased by more than 11% in the last five days after the indication of an expected slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Fed’s Vice Chair.

2. KORU – Direxion MSCI Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares

KORU provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to an index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies, featured on the top performing leveraged ETFs this week, on positive Asian markets forecast supported by technology companies.

3. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned over 40% last week as gold rose on a weaker dollar and expectations about a slower pace of rate hikes.

4. WEBL – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

WEBL, providing 3x leveraged daily exposure to an index of the largest U.S. internet companies was present on the list with over ~38% returns in the last week on easing inflation data and hopes for slower increases to the interest rate.

5. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment returned more than 36% in the last week, supported by easing inflation data and the indication that Fed might ease the future rate hikes. The real estate sector gained by ~5% in the last five days.

6. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

The BULZ ETF was one of the best performing levered ETFs with over ~17% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained by more than ~7% in the last week driven by the cooling inflation report.

7. HIBL – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares

The HIBL ETF provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. All S&P 500 sectors rose last week, with communication, IT, and consumer discretionary, each gaining by over 6%. Stocks gained on signs of easing inflation.

8. PYPT – AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF

PYPT provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of PayPal stock and made it to the list with ~32% weekly gains. The Paypal stock increased over robust long-term prospects and expanding digital reach.

9. TECL – Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The TECL ETF was another candidate on the list of top-performing levered ETFs returning over 30% last week.

10. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD, which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Semiconductors stocks also featured on this week’s list, driven by increased global demand for chips and expectations of slower rate hikes.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.