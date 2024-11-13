Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/10/2024 | ETF Trends

1. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL ETF which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock topped the list with nearly ~105% weekly returns. Cryptocurrencies surged after the reelection of Donald Trump, fueled by expectations of a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment under his leadership.

2. TSLL – Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

TSLL which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock featured second on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with ~62% returns in the last week. Shares of Tesla gained as investors bet that Tesla will benefit from CEO Elon Musk’s close relationship with the new US President-elect.

3. TSL – GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF

TSL which provides 1.25x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Tesla stock was another Tesla-focused fund on the list of top-performing levered ETFs giving ~37% returns last week.

4. ETHT – ProShares Ultra Ether ETF

ETHT which tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Ether was one of the ETFs on the list. Ether price hit a high, driven by positive regulatory expectations under the new Trump administration and strong inflows into new spot Ether ETFs.

5. TARK – AXS 2X Innovation ETF

TARK is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and was one of the best-performing levered ETFs with ~33% weekly gains as growth and beta stocks moved higher driven by Fed cutting rates by another 25 bps last week.

6. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST, a leveraged ETF that triples the daily returns of a US regional bank index was one of the contenders on the list of leveraged ETFs last week, as regional banks are expected to benefit from relaxed merger rules and lower capital requirements under the new Trump leadership.

7. CARU – MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN

CARU is an ETN that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index consisting of auto industry companies listed in the U.S. The ETN got a boost with ~27% weekly returns as investors expect Trump’s support to accelerate regulatory approval for the EV giant, Tesla’s autonomous driving technology.

8. TNA – Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

TNA ETF which offers 3x daily long leverage to the Russell 2000 Index and provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. small cap sector was present on the top levered ETFs’ list with ~27% weekly gains. Investor optimism about potential tax cuts and regulatory easing under Trump’s leadership, Fed rate cut, and Q2 earnings fueled a rally across all three major indexes.

9. URTY – ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The URTY ETF which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. small cap sector was another small-cap fund ranking among the top levered ETFs this week with over 26% weekly gains.

10. SVIX – 1x Short VIX Futures ETF

SVIX, which tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month made it to the list with ~25% weekly gains amid a turbulent week of US elections.

