Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/06/2022 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, topped the list with ~40% returns last week, as demand for internet increased amid renewed lockdown conditions in the country.

2. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies with a solid internet focus was on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list as the Fed hiked interest rate by another 0.75 percentage points last week and weak third quarter earnings by industry heavyweights.

3. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was one of the top levered ETFs last week supported by hopes of China reopening and signs of satisfactory U.S. inspections.

4. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF was one of the candidates on the list of top performing levered ETFs gaining more than ~22% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on expected colder weather conditions in the U.S.

5. PYPS – AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF

PYPS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of PayPal stock. The stock tumbled over a weak management outlook for the upcoming quarter and slower user growth.

6. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

Another inverse technology fund, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 21% last week. The technology sector fell as investors shied away from technology stocks amid another rate hike as well as weaker third quarter earnings reports by large tech companies.

7. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The BERZ ETF provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies also featured on the list of top-performing inverse ETFs with over ~21% weekly returns.

8. XPP – ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

XPP that offers 2x daily long leverage to the FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. The ETF gained more than 20% in the last week driven by positive investor sentiment around China reopening and satisfactory U.S. inspections.

9. CHAU – Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

Another China-focused ETF, the CHAU ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the CSI 300 Index, comprising the largest and most liquid stocks in the Chinese A-share market also made it to the list.

10. SQQQ – ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

SQQQ ETF offers 3x daily short leverage to the NASDAQ-100 Index, which is heavily weighted on the technology, communications, and consumer sectors featured on the list as these sectors were the three worst-performing sectors in the last week.

