Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 10/09/2022 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. MSOX – AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF

MSOX which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements topped the list with ~65% returns supported by President Biden’s announcement for marijuana pardons signaling the federal government’s intention towards some form of legalization.

2. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies also featured on the weekly list returning ~44%. The energy sector gained by more than ~5% and was the best-performing sector in the last five days. Oil price gains were driven by OPEC+’s decision on large output cuts despite tight market conditions.

3. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production also made it to the list of top performing leveraged ETFs returning over ~40%, as oil prices gained last week on the announcement of an expected 2 million oil barrels per day output cut from the next month.

4. ONG – Direxion Daily Oil Services Bull 2X Shares

ONG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 Index and was one of the top performing levered ETFs with ~35% weekly gains on the back of rising oil as OPEC+ countries decided on deep output cuts in an attempt to recover crude prices.

5. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the levered ETFs returning more than 30% last week. Oil prices increased on tighter global supply conditions amid expected production cuts.

6. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, an oil & gas exploration and production ETF was another candidate on the list of top performing levered ETFs, returning more than 29% last week on tighter supply conditions.

7. PSDN – AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF

PSDN fund invests in US and foreign companies involved in the marijuana and hemp industry featured on the weekly list of levered ETFs as cannabis stocks got a boost from the US President’s announcement of pardons for marijuana sentences.

8. ERX – Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares was another energy ETF on the list.

9. DIG – ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas

DIG, ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas ETF that offers 2x daily long leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, was one of the top performing ETFs with ~27% weekly gains, on rising energy prices.

10. BRZU – Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

BRZU which provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to an index of large and mid-cap Brazilian companies also made it to the list after Brazil’s President and presidential candidate Bolsonaro outperformed polls which reduced concerns about changes in existing economic policies.

