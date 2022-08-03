Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 07/31/2022 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production, topped the list of top performing leveraged ETFs returning ~34%, as oil prices gained on a gas demand rebound as well as lower crude inventory levels in the U.S. last week.

2. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies, also featured on the weekly list returning ~30%. The energy sector gained ~4.7% in the last five days.

3. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, the oil & gas exploration and production ETF, was another candidate on the list of top performing levered ETFs, returning more than 26% last week on higher demand and tighter supply conditions as well as improving investor sentiment.

4. UBR – ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped

UBR, which offers 2x daily long leverage to the MSCI Brazil Index, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as the country witnessed improved commodity prices as well as strong corporate and employment data.

5. BRZU – Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

BRZU, which provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to an index of large and mid-cap Brazilian companies, also made it to the list with weekly gains of ~24%.

6. DIG – ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas

DIG, ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas ETF that offers 2x daily long leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, was one of the top performing ETFs on rising oil and gas prices.

7. MNM – Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares

The MNM ETF seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index made it to the list returning ~24% in the last week. The metals and mining segment gained by ~3% last week.

8. ERX – Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares was another energy ETF present on the list with ~21% weekly returns.

9. UTSL – Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares

UTSL, which provides daily 3x exposure to an index of utility companies in the U.S., featured on the list of best performing levered ETFs this week. Utilities returned more than 4% in the last week. Investors preferred utility stocks for lower volatility and risk associated with them, especially at times of inflation.

10. AGQ – Proshares Ultra Silver

AGQ ETF, which offers 2x daily long leverage to the Silver bullion, increased by more than 19% last week. The silver ETF gained after the Fed took a less aggressive stance leading to a weakness in the US dollar as well as bond yields and a higher demand for precious metals.

