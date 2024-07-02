Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/30/2024 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. TSLL – Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

TSLL which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs with over ~16% returns in the last week on tech rally and anticipated rate cuts.

2. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as major U.S. banks passed the Federal Reserve’s stress test, showing their financial strength. This led them to announce higher payouts to shareholders in the form of increased dividends for the third quarter.

3. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, was one of the contenders on the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~15% last week, as natural gas prices struggled due to high inventories.

4. CARU – MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN

CARU is an ETN that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index consisting of auto industry companies listed in the U.S. The ETN got a boost with ~13% weekly returns as Electric vehicle stocks are on a tear, with Volkswagen pledging $5 billion for a joint EV software venture.

5. TSL – GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF

TSL which provides 1.25x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Tesla stock was another Tesla-focused fund on the list of top-performing levered ETFs giving ~10% returns last week.

6. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US oil and gas companies, featured on the weekly list of top-performing leveraged/ inverse ETFs returning over 7% as oil gained due to concerns about the Middle East and expectations of a US Fed rate cut.

7. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury also made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yield rose from 4.48% to 4.71% in the last five days.

8. WTIU – MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs

WTIU, an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, was another top-performing leveraged ETF last week with the oil, gas, and consumable fuels gaining by over 0.06% in the last five days.

9. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV, which offers 3x short leveraged exposure to the NYSE 20-Year Plus Treasury Bond Index, made it to the list as the 20-year bond yield moved higher to 4.71% from 4.48%, a week earlier.

10. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

OILU which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production made it on the list with ~7% weekly gains. The oil, gas, and consumable fuels segment gained by around 0.06% in the last five days. Oil prices increased over tensions in the Middle East and future rate cuts.

