Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/16/2024 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. NVDU – Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares

NVDU, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock, topped the Leveraged/ Inverse ETFs’ list with more than 18% returns in the last week driven by rising chip demand. Fueled by the explosive generative AI programs, tech titans like Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, and Google are engaged in a buying spree for NVIDIA’s advanced AI data center chips.

2. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock ranked second on the Leveraged/ Inverse ETFs’ list with ~18.5% returns last week.

3. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Semiconductors stocks made it to this week’s list with over ~17% weekly gains as the semiconductor segment gained by more than 8% in the last five days. The semiconductor sector continued its ascent as generative AI’s rapid growth drove a surge in demand for powerful AI data center chips.

4. TECL – Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The TECL ETF featured on the list of top-performing levered ETFs returning ~17% as the technology sector gained by over ~7% and was the best-performing sector last week on lower Treasury yields as lower-than-expected inflation data sparked a wave of bets on an earlier-than-anticipated Fed rate cut.

5. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU was also on the list of top-performing leveraged ETFs with ~16.5% weekly returns as the technology sector surged on indications of early rate cuts this year.

6. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index also made it to the list with nearly ~16% returns last week.

7. AAPU – Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

AAPU which provides 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock gained fueled by the buzz surrounding its “Apple Intelligence” generative AI initiative.

8. AAPB – GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

AAPB provides 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock, was another Apple-focused fund on the list with ~15% weekly gains.

9. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

The BULZ ETF was one of the best-performing levered ETFs with around ~14% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained by more than ~7% fueled by generative AI’s rapid growth and hopes of an earlier-than-expected Fed rate cut.

10. FNGG – Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares

Another tech-focused ETF, FNGG which provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consisting of FANG and other growth and technology stocks was present on the list with ~11% weekly returns.

