Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/09/2024 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF topped the list of top-performing leveraged ETFs and gained more than ~29% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on rising demand for LNG feed gas.

2. NVDU – Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares

NVDU, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock, featured on the Leveraged/ Inverse ETFs’ list with ~20% returns in the last week. NVIDIA continues dominating the AI chip market for data centers and benefiting from the billions spent by major cloud providers like Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet.

3. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock ranked third on the Leveraged/ Inverse ETFs’ list with 20.4% returns last week.

4. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock was one of the top performing levered ETFs with ~15% weekly gains. Bitcoin surged fueled by speculation of potential Fed rate cuts.

5. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse leveraged exposure to Global Gold Miners, also made it to the top performing leveraged/ inverse ETFs returning ~14% last week. Stronger dollar and China’s buying halt hit gold, while strong jobs data fueled Fed hawkishness, potentially delaying rate cuts. This lifted the inverse gold fund.

6. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index was another top performing inverse ETF, returning ~13% in the last week.

7. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Semiconductors stocks made it to this week’s list with over ~13% weekly gains as the semiconductor segment gained by ~5% in the last five days. The semiconductor sector gains as tech giants continue to aggressively scale up their AI capabilities, further propelling growth. The CHIPS Act is further fueling a ~200% surge in U.S. chip manufacturing over the next decade.

8. WTID – MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

WTID was one of the contenders on the list with over 11% weekly gains as the energy sector fell by ~0.2% in the last five days. The oil, gas, and consumable fuels segment was down ~0.3% as OPEC+ extended production cuts of 3.66 million bpd (barrels per day) until 2025 and 2.2 million bpd until September 2024.

9. FBL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF

FBL provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms and was one of the top leveraged ETFs with ~11% gains in the last week.

10. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. oil, gas, and consumable fuels featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a fall of ~0.2% in the last week.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.