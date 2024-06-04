Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/02/2024 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, ranked No.1 on the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~15% last week, as high inventory levels and increased natural gas production put downward pressure on prices.

2. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week fueled by pessimism about interest rate cuts and concerns over slowing growth.

3. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs returning nearly ~11% last week driven by a downturn in China’s manufacturing sector.

4. RETL – Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

RETL offering 2x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 RGS Retail Index ranked fourth on the list with weekly returns of ~9.7%. Retail got a boost from rising sales and shares at the retail giant Costco as soaring inflation turned many shoppers into Costco converts. The company’s strategy of offering bulk goods and memberships at a fixed price has attracted millions seeking bargains on everything from groceries to appliances

5. EDZ – Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares

EDZ which offers 3x daily short leverage to the broad-based MSCI Emerging Markets Index also made it to the list with over 9% weekly gains driven broadly by geopolitical tensions, the weakness in the Chinese market, and upcoming UK polls.

6. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The BERZ ETF provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies also featured on the list of top-performing inverse ETFs with ~8.5% weekly returns amid lower expectations for future interest-rate cuts.

7. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

Another inverse technology ETF, TECS made it to the list gaining around ~7.5% last week as technology stocks fell on dimming market sentiment toward aggressive rate cuts in 2024.

8. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity was on the list of top inverse ETFs as the technology sector lost ~0.5% in the last five days.

9. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

FXP, which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks was another China-focused ETF on the list and gained nearly ~7% last week.

10. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index, featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs with ~6% returns in the last week around fading optimism for aggressive rate cuts.

