Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 05/26/2024 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. NVDU – Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares

NVDU, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock, topped the Leveraged/ Inverse ETFs list with ~31% returns last week. Last week’s rally came after Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, ramped up its competition with OpenAI, which boosted the chipmaker’s already impressive earnings rally.

2. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock, ranked second on the Leveraged/ Inverse ETFs’ list with 30.8% returns last week.

3. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs, with ~28.5% weekly gains. Coinbase might be in for a boost as progress is finally being made on creating clear regulations for cryptocurrency and digital assets.

4. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, is featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs. It returned nearly ~20% last week amid policy measures failing to rebuild investor confidence and falling home prices.

5. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD, which provides leveraged exposure to U.S. Semiconductor stocks, made it to this week’s list with over ~17% weekly gains, as the semiconductor segment gained by ~11% in the last five days. The semiconductor sector continued its ascent after Elon Musk announced plans for his AI company, xAI, to build a powerful supercomputer using AI chips.

6. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index, also made the list, with over ~13% returns last week.

7. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

FXP, which offers inverse exposure to China’s large-cap stocks, was another China-focused ETF on the list and gained nearly ~13% last week.

8. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse leveraged exposure to Global Gold Miners, was one of the top-performing leveraged/ inverse ETFs, returning ~12.5% last week. Gold prices slumped on a strong dollar, and as Fed meeting minutes suggest, rate hikes are on the table.

9. DRV – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The DRV ETF, which offers -3x daily leverage to an index comprising U.S. REITs, was one of the top-performing inverse ETFs returning over ~11% last week. The overall real estate sector fell by ~3.6% as higher for longer rates are expected to hurt the housing market. It was the worst-performing sector last week.

10. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. oil, gas, and consumable fuels, featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a fall of more than 2% in the last week despite increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and following uncertainties around rate policy.

