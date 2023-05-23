Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 05/21/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index, was the top contender on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week. The S&P500 semiconductor index gained by more than 5% in the last week after the U.K. announced up to £1 billion of investment to support its semiconductor industry. Additionally, semiconductor stocks are witnessing momentum from an overall bullish sentiment around increased AI adoption.

2. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs and gained more than 22% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on signs of tighter US supplies.

3. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST, which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks, was one of the candidates on the list of top performing levered ETFs as the Financials sector gained by over 1.5% on rising Treasury yields last week. Commercial banking and consumer finance both increased by over 3% and 5%, respectively, in the last five days.

4. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU was also on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with over ~18% weekly returns. The fund offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. Technology stocks got a boost as investors shook off some anxiety, driven by interest rate moderation and easing inflation. Tech stocks also benefited from growing advancements in artificial intelligence.

5. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

The BULZ ETF was another best performing levered technology ETF with ~18% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained by more than ~3.5% in the last week.

6. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD, which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Semiconductors stocks, also featured on this week’s list with over 16% weekly gains.

7. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock, featured on the list with 15.5% returns last week on strong gains made in AI recently. The stock gain is driven by better performance expectations on growing demands for generative AI tools like ChatGPT.

8. WEBL – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

WEBL providing 3x leveraged daily exposure to an index of the largest U.S. internet companies, was present on the list with over ~14.5% returns in the last week as internet experience stands a good chance to gain from Google’s AI-integrated searches.

9. KORU – Direxion MSCI Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares

KORU provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to an index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies, featured on the top performing leveraged ETFs this week, benefiting from heavyweight chipmakers and a stronger Won.

10. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was one of the top inverse ETFs returning over ~13.5% last week. Moreover, gold prices inched lower as the U.S. dollar strengthened to ~$103.20 from ~$102.60 in the last week.

