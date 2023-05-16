Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 05/14/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. PYPS – AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF

PYPS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of PayPal stock. Shares tumbled as analysts downgraded the stock on low operating margin projections.

2. GGLL – Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

GGLL provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock featured on the list as the stock rose after the announcement of a major update to its Artificial Intelligence platform.

3. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was one of the top inverse ETFs returning over ~15% last week. Gold prices inched lower on hawkish Fed comments and optimism around the debt ceiling as well as the rising US dollar index.

4. ZSL – ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver, ZSL offers -2x daily leverage to silver prices and was one of the best performing inverse ETFs last week as silver prices also fell amid concerns about softer demand on the back of weak economic recovery and rally in the US dollar.

5. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs and gained more than 13% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on lower gas production.

6. BITI – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The BITI ETF aims to gain from bitcoin price declines also featured on the list. Bitcoin plunged amid low liquidity, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, as well as increased scrutiny of the digital currency industry by U.S. regulators.

7. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was another top inverse ETFs returning over 10% last week.

8. NKEQ – AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF

NKEQ which provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Nike stock featured on the inverse ETFs list with ~10% weekly gains. The stock plunged last week as excess inventory continued to crush margins.

9. FLYD – MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

FLYD, which tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies, made it to the weekly list of inverse ETFs with over 9% returns. Travel stocks fell ahead of the upcoming earnings season and weak global outlook.

10. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index, was another top performing inverse ETF, returning ~9.5% in the last week. Prices of precious metals fell on the rising U.S. dollar and hawkish Fed comments.

