Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/23/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. LABU – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABU, gained more than 15%, and the biotech sector increased by over 0.5% in the last five days as biotech stocks got a boost from a spike in deal activity in the industry. Large pharma companies like Merck & Co. and GSK deals propelled investor interest.

2. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment returned more than 15% as major homebuilders like D.R. Horton reported better than expected quarterly results. Shares of Lennar also reached near its all-time high price.

3. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was one of the top inverse ETFs returning over 14% last week. Gold prices inched lower on hawkish Fed comments.

4. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, featured on the list of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs, gaining over 13%. Oil prices fell upon concerns over global economic outlook and Federal Reserve’s stance to further hike rate to curb inflation.

5. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares

The top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list also featured Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares, which gained by ~12% in the last week.

6. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index, was another top performing inverse ETF, returning more than 12% in the last week.

7. WTID – MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

WTID, was another inverse energy ETF on the list with over ~11% weekly gains as energy sector remained mired with a strengthening U.S. dollar, global demand concerns, and a hawkish Fed stance.

8. BZQ – ProShares Ultrashort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF

The BZQ ETF offers a good way to play the bearish short-term outlook for Brazilian large-cap stocks. This inverse ETF returned more than 11% in the last week as the Brazil stocks fell on Vale drag after iron ore prices declined in China.

9. BITI – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The BITI ETF aims to gain from bitcoin price declines also featured on the list. Growth and tech stocks were pressured from the Fed’s indication of another quarter-point interest rate hike in May.

10. TSLS – Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

TSLS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock and featured on the list with ~11% weekly gains as shares dropped amid year-on-year quarterly earnings decline.

