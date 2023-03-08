Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 03/05/2023 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF topped the list of top performing levered ETFs gaining more than ~31% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose last week on a bullish March outlook and forecasts of colder weather conditions.

2. MNM – Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares

The MNM ETF seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index made it to the list returning ~20.8% in the last week. The metals and mining segment gained by ~6% last week after the U.S. Treasury slapped new sanctions on those involved in the Russian mining and metals sector.

3. SILX – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF

SILX provides daily 2x exposure to an index of global silver mining and exploration companies and featured on the list with ~20% returns last week. Precious metals gained after a correction in US dollar rates, a retracing Dollar Index as well as mixed global economic data.

4. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares that seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, returned 19% last week and was one of the top performing levered ETFs.

5. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned over 19% last week as gold rose on a lower dollar.

6. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was another top-levered ETF last week, supported by a recovering economy.

7. MEXX – Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The MEXX ETF made it on the list against a softer dollar. The ETF returned ~16% in the last week.

8. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock, featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs with ~15.5% weekly gains. Shares of Coinbase stock gained after the company announced the Layer-2 Ethereum network base.

9. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies, topped the weekly list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning over ~13%. Energy was the third-best-performing sector gaining ~2.7% in the last five days. Oil prices increased amid rising geopolitical tensions and a probable nuclear deal between Russia and Iran.

10. ONG – Direxion Daily Oil Services Bull 2X Shares

ONG, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 Index, was another top-performing levered ETF with ~13.5% weekly gains. The energy services segment gained by nearly 3% in the last week.

