Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 02/12/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(NRGU )
|MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN
|18.13%
|(LABD )
|Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares
|17.24%
|(UCO )
|ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
|16.61%
|(WEBS )
|Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
|16.48%
|(BOIL )
|ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
|14.63%
|(UVIX )
|2x Long VIX Futures ETF
|14.54%
|(OILU )
|MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
|14.03%
|(UVXY )
|ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
|11.45%
|(FLYD )
|MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
|11.39%
|(SPKY )
|ConvexityShares Daily 1.5x SPIKES Futures ETF
|11.07%
1. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN
NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped the weekly list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~18%. Energy was the best-performing sector gaining ~4.8% in the last five days. Oil prices gained as Russia plans production output cuts.
2. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares
LABD, which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector, gained by ~17% last week on concerns about future interest rate hikes as well as funding curbs.
3. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the levered ETFs returning more than 16% last week, as oil prices gained on planned Russian output cuts.
4. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
The WEBS ETF that tracks companies with a solid internet focus was on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list driven by higher benchmark U.S. treasury yield and a rising interest rate environment.
5. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
BOIL, the natural gas ETF featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs and gained more than ~14% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on increasing LNG exports and forecasts of colder weather.
6. UVIX – 2x Long VIX Futures ETF
UVIX, which offers daily 2x leveraged exposure to short-term VIX futures, was one of the top performing levered ETFs as VIX, the CBOE volatility index, gained to ~20.3 from ~19.4 in the last week. Market volatility increased on recession possibilities and as concerns about rate hikes lingered during the week.
7. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
OILU, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production, also featured on the list with ~14% weekly gains.
8. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs this week as volatility increased amid the recent interest rate hike, expected rate increases, and upcoming inflation data.
9. FLYD – MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
FLYD, which tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies, made it to the weekly list of inverse ETFs with over ~11% returns. Travel stocks fell on growing recession fears as the Federal Reserve continues its stance on rising interest rates. Expedia, the travel giant, also posted disappointing quarterly results.
10. SPKY – ConvexityShares Daily 1.5x SPIKES Futures ETF
SPKY fund offers 150% exposure to a daily rolling of long near-term SPIKES futures contracts and focuses on active traders and speculative investors. The ETF was one of the top performing levered ETFs returning ~11% in the last week.
