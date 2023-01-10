Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/08/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, topped the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~32% last week driven by warmer winter weather.

2. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and ranked second on the list of top-levered ETFs supported by optimism around China re-opening.

3. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned over 30% last week as gold rose on a lower U.S. dollar and expectations about a slower pace of rate hikes.

4. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index featured fourth on the list with over ~29% returns last week after China reopened its borders.

5. MEXX – Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The MEXX ETF made it on the list supported by China’s reopening and strong job growth and unemployment data in the U.S., which should boost exports. The ETF returned ~27% in the last week.

6. FLYU – MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

FLYU tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies and made it to the list buoyed by an expected robust travel demand and strong outlook for the global economy after China reopening and expectations of a soft landing in the U.S.

7. JNUG – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

JNUG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index tracks the performance of foreign and domestic companies engaging in gold and silver mining. JNUG was another precious metals candidate on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list returning ~21% last week.

8. XPP – ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

Another China-focused ETF, XPP that offers 2x daily long leverage to the FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index, ranked among the top levered ETFs. The ETF gained more than 20% in the last week, driven by positive investor sentiment after the country’s borders reopened nearly after three years.

9. NUGT – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Another gold ETF, NUGT, seeking daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. The ETF gained more than 20% in the last week.

10. EDC – Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3x Shares

The EDC ETF, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the broad-based MSCI Emerging Markets Index, made it to the list as markets rallied after China reopened its borders bolstering the outlook for the global economy, a lower US dollar, and hopes of a slower pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

