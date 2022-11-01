This Week's Top Performing ETFs: 10/30/2022 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top-performing ETFs. We’ve excluded funds that use leverage or make inverse bets on their underlying assets.



1. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment returned more than 27% in the last week, supported by improving inflation data and the indication that Fed might ease its rate hikes in the November meeting. The real estate sector gained by ~6% and was the best performing sector in the last five days.

2. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs returning more than ~27% last week on China’s poor economic data and dismal market outlook.

3. RETL – Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

RETL offering 2x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 RGS Retail Index, ranked third on the list with weekly returns of ~22%. Both specialty and multiline retail segments gained over ~5% and ~3%, respectively, over the last five days.

4. DUSL – Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

DUSL, which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US industrial companies, was one of the candidates on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list as the industrials sector gained by ~5% and was the second best performing sector in the last week, amidst gains from airlines and other industrial giants.

5. UTSL – Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares

UTSL, which provides daily 3x exposure to an index of utility companies in the U.S., was another utilities-focused ETF present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week.

6. FAS – Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

FAS ETF offers 3x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index. Financials sector gained by more than 4% in the last five days amid strong performance from top financial stocks as well as Fed’s anticipated November meeting.

7. LABU – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABU, gained more than 18%, and the biotech sector increased by ~2% in the last five days with strong Q3 earnings reports from the biotech sector. Industry giants like Merck, Biogen, Sanofi, and Gilead beat analyst estimates on both earnings and sales.

8. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

This ETF which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks, gained more than 18% last week as China market suffered from the ramp-up of COVID restrictions and poor economic data.

9. URTY – ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The URTY ETF provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. small cap sector and ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. Small cap stocks ended higher as investors await the Fed meeting.

10. TNA – Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

TNA ETF, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the Russell 2000 Index and provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. small cap sector, was another small cap fund on the top levered ETFs’ list with ~18% weekly gains.

