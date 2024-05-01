Tesla’s Volatility Offers Traders Plenty of Opportunities

Tesla’s up and down market fluctuations of the past week could make any risk-averse investor queasy. But for traders who thrive on volatility, it presents plenty of opportunities. Namely, those opportunities are in leveraged ETFs like the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) and the Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS).

The bearish case after the electric automaker recently recorded a drop in first-quarter revenue corroborated with the broader trend in the stock’s YTD weakness. However, bulls returned shortly after Tesla’s latest earnings report after attaining self-driving approval in China, where the EV market is strong.

The electric automaker has been instituting price cuts, but to no avail. That’s because the global supply of EVs is outpacing demand. Added to that are concerns regarding weak deliveries and competition from China. But the self-driving approval could be a potential game changer.