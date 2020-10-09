Stimulus Talks Continue to Move Gold Prices

Market uncertainty amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the forthcoming U.S. presidential election should help fuel more gains for gold prices. Another major factor related to Covid-19 is more stimulus measures, which could also continue to be a prime mover for gold prices.

“Gold rose Thursday to stage a partial rebound from a more than one-week low a day earlier, buoyed by optimism over the renewed prospects for some sort of U.S fiscal stimulus,” a MarketWatch report said. “Prices held onto their gains after data on Thursday showed a larger-than-expected reading on U.S. first-time jobless claims.”