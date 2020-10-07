Should Investors Wait to Add Gold Until After the Election?

It took one tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump to pump the brakes on bullish gold investors. With the prospect of more stimulus measures stopped in its tracks, investors may have to wait until after the forthcoming presidential election before purchasing gold.

“In one fell swoop, the U.S. President has taken the prospect of new stimulus measures off the table until after the election, and according to some analysts, there is no reason to buy gold and silver until then,” a Kitco News article said. “In a sharp reaction to Trump’s comments on Twitter, gold, silver, and U.S. equity markets have fallen significantly. Falling through critical support at $1,900, December gold futures last traded at $1,898.30 an ounce, down more than 1% on the day. Meanwhile, silver prices have dropped 4% on the day as December silver futures last traded at $23.525 an ounce.”

“We saw that nice bounce last week, and it looked like things were just starting to get going, and now the rally has been completely shut down,” said Charlie Nedoss, senior market strategist with LaSalle Futures Group.

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Investors who can’t wait until then and are looking to get gold exposure can look at funds like SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD) and the SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEArca: GLDM). Precious metals like gold offer investors an alternative to diversify their holdings, and like other commodities, gold will march to the beat of its own drum compared to the broader market.

As a backdoor play, ETF investors can get gold exposure via miners using the following funds:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEArca: GDX) : seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the NYSE® Arca Gold Miners Index®. The index is a modified market-capitalization weighted index primarily comprised of publicly traded companies involved in the mining for gold and silver.

: seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the NYSE® Arca Gold Miners Index®. The index is a modified market-capitalization weighted index primarily comprised of publicly traded companies involved in the mining for gold and silver. Direxion Daily Jr Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: JNUG) : seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index includes companies from markets that are freely investable to foreign investors, including “emerging markets,” as that term is defined by the index provider.

: seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index includes companies from markets that are freely investable to foreign investors, including “emerging markets,” as that term is defined by the index provider. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: NUGT): seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The index is comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in the mining for gold and, in mining for silver.

