Short Sellers Back Off From Biotech ETFs

The Covid-19 brought certain sectors serendipitous gains like technology, but even that space is now seeing sell-offs amid a September sell-off. As such, short sellers are coming in to reap the rewards, but one area that they’re backing off from is biotechnology.

“As market turbulence increased over the past few weeks, short selling of exchange-traded funds – that is, bets from investors who believe share prices will decline – has jumped, by $1.1 billion, according to a report out Wednesday,” a MarketWatch report noted. “But perhaps more interesting is which funds are being sold short the most. The report, from S3 Analytics’ Ihor Dusaniwsky, shows patterns over time, and hints at the themes investors are likely to win, and which will be out of favor.”

With a number of dynamic ETF products with the ability to short certain sectors, it only enhances traders’ toolboxes.