Robots Could Increase Their Presence in India to Combat Coronavirus

As the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, China was one of the top countries to deploy robotic technology to combat the coronavirus. As the fifth-largest economy, India is also looking to mimic that strategy in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Stepping in where humans should not, robots are being used for jobs such as sanitizing hospitals and delivering food and medicines in many parts of the world and perhaps soon in India where experiments are underway to increase their role in combating COVID-19,” an Economic Times article noted. “As health workers, researchers and governments struggle to contain the spread of the pandemic that has infected more than 7,00,000 people globally and claimed more than 30,000 lives, robots are also being deployed for administering treatment and providing support to quarantined patients.”

As mentioned, robots are already proving to be useful workaround tools in this new world of social distancing. While robotic technology is doing as much as possible now, this is a time researchers can use to learn how to deal with pandemics in the future.

Robotics technology can advance by providing a medium of communication via avatars and controls at large, convention-style gatherings.

“COVID-19 may become the tipping point of how future organizations operate,” researchers wrote in an editorial published by the journal Science Robotics. “Rather than canceling large international exhibitions and conferences, new forms of gathering — virtual rather than in-person attendance — may increase. Virtual attendees may become accustomed to remote engagement via a variety of local robotic avatars and controls.”

