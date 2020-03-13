Robots Are Helping to Eliminate Coronavirus Transmission

By now, everyone is well aware of the preventative measures for avoiding the coronavirus pandemic, which could be as simple as normal hygiene—washing hands for example. However, robots are taking coronavirus containment to another level, especially in areas where the likelihood of contracting the virus is high—hospitals for example.

One Danish company, UVD Robots, is making machines that can help disinfect these high-risk areas.

Per an IEEE Spectrum report, these robots “are able to disinfect patient rooms and operating theaters in hospitals. They’re able to disinfect pretty much anything you point them at—each robot is a mobile array of powerful short-wavelength ultraviolet-C (UVC) lights that emit enough energy to literally shred the DNA or RNA of any microorganisms that have the misfortune of being exposed to them.”

“The initial volume is in the hundreds of robots; the first ones went to Wuhan where the situation is the most severe,” UVD Robots CEO Juul Nielsen told IEEE Spectrum. “We’re shipping every week—they’re going air freight into China because they’re so desperately needed.” The goal is to supply the robots to over 2,000 hospitals and medical facilities in China.

The robotics space is certainly in a push-pull dichotomy of investors capitalizing on the latest in disruptive technology, while at the same time, getting push back from those threatened by the wider adoption of robots. The fears are warranted given that robotics technology has the capacity to supplant human jobs.

