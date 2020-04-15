Rallying Oil Prices Following Production Cuts is Short-Lived

Even with record production cuts giving oil prices a boost, the move thus far has proven to be short-lived as investors marinated on the notion that global demand will still be weak, which caused oil prices to fall 10% during Tuesday’s trading session.

“With demand destruction forecasts ranging from 15 million to 22 million BPD in April 2020 and these measures not even coming into place until May, we are likely to see a substantial overhang in the short-term,” said Nitesh Shah, director of research at New York-based WisdomTree Investments.

This, of course, gives bearish ETF traders something to cheer about. Here are a few ETFs to play the weakness in oil:

ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN (NYSEArca: WTID): provides -3x exposure to its index for a one-day period. The daily reset function means investors holding WTID for longer periods are exposed to the effects of compounding and could see returns that vary significantly from -3x exposure. WTID’s Bloomberg index tracks oil futures contracts that are rolled every other month, striking a balance between spot-price sensitivity, turnover, and contango effects. As an ETN, WTID is backed by the credit of UBS, rather than futures and cash as in a commodity pool structure. Also, investors get 1099 at tax time instead of a K-1. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEArca: SCO): offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index, making it a powerful tool for investors with a bearish short-term outlook for crude oil. Investors should note that SCO’s leverage resets on a daily basis, which results in a compounding of returns when held for multiple periods. SCO can be a powerful tool for sophisticated investors but should be avoided by those with a low-risk tolerance or a buy-and-hold strategy. DB Crude Oil Double Short ETN (NYSEArca: DTO): offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index-Oil, making it a powerful tool for investors with a bearish short-term outlook for crude oil futures and Treasury bills. Investors should note that DTO’s leverage resets daily, which results in a compounding of returns when held for multiple periods. DTO can be a powerful tool for sophisticated investors but should be avoided by those with a low-risk tolerance or a buy-and-hold strategy.



On the other side of the trade, for oil traders betting on more price increases can look to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the United States 3x Oil (NYSEArca: USOU), ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEArca: OILU) and the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEArca: GUSH).

