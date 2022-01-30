Q4 2021 Earnings Calendar

Ticker Name Weight in the index Expected Earnings Release RTX UN Raytheon Technologies Corp 21.19% 1/25/2022 BA UN Boeing Co/The 18.61% 1/26/2022 LMT UN Lockheed Martin Corp 5.26% 1/25/2022 NOC UN Northrop Grumman Corp 4.76% 1/27/2022 TDG UN TransDigm Group Inc 4.64% 2/9/2022 GD UN General Dynamics Corp 4.60% 1/27/2022 TXT UN Textron Inc 4.46% 1/27/2022 HWM UN Howmet Aerospace Inc 4.40% 2/3/2022 LHX UN L3Harris Technologies Inc 4.24% 1/28/2022 AXON UW Axon Enterprise Inc 3.34% 2/25/2022

Originally published by Direxion on January 21, 2022.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 646-760-3323 or click here. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in a Direxion Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The Direxion Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.

Direxion Funds Risks – An investment in the Funds involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Funds are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration risk which results from the Funds’ investments in a particular industry or sector and can increase volatility over time. Active and frequent trading associated with a regular rebalance of a fund can cause the price to fluctuate, therefore impacting its performance compared to other investment vehicles. For other risks including correlation, compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Hong Kong Investors – This website and the investment products referenced herein (“Website”) are directed to persons who are “Professional Investors” within the meaning of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) (“Ordinance”). This Website is not directed to the general public in Hong Kong. You agree that your use of this Website is subject to you reviewing and acknowledging the terms of this disclaimer and the website’s terms of use. Information herein is not intended for Professional Investors in any jurisdiction in which distribution or purchase is not authorized. This Website does not provide investment advice or recommendations, nor is it an offer or solicitation of any kind to buy or sell any investment products. Direxion Asia Limited (“DAL”) is licensed with and regulated by the Securities Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“SFC”) (CE Number: BAZ386) to provide services to Professional Investors. DAL does not maintain nor is it responsible for the contents of this Website, which has not been approved by the SFC. DAL is an affiliate of other companies within the Direxion Group companies which may manage the products and provide the services described herein, which are not directed to the general public in Hong Kong. Companies within the Direxion Group which do not carry out regulated activities in Hong Kong are not subject to the provisions of the Ordinance. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Direxion Shares in the United States only.

Distributor for Direxion Shares: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Distributor for Direxion Funds: Rafferty Capital Markets LLC.