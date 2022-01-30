You are at:»»Q4 2021 Earnings Calendar
Q4 2021 Earnings Calendar

Editor’s note: Any and all references to timeframes longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding timeframe. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged ETFs are not for you.

US earnings season is underway for 2022 and will continue through the middle of February.

According to financial data company FactSet, the S&P 500 expected to deliver another robust quarter of earnings growth. The estimate is 22%. That estimate is lower than the actuals for the third quarter. But would still bring full-year earnings growth in 2021 to approximately 40%. With the rate of growth seemingly slowing into 2022, the key for traders will be what firms say about expected profits in Q1.

What sectors will drive growth?

Outperformance in terms of EPS growth in Q4 is once again expected to come from areas of the market most sensitive to the economic cycle. Despite a slow-down in growth during the quarter, above trend growth along with baseline effects, are tipped to see industrials and materials sectors post stronger EPS growth than the broader market. Nine of 11 sectors are expected to deliver positive profit growth, with only the utilities and financial sectors estimated to post a contraction in earnings on an annualized basis this quarter, says FactSet.

S&P 500 Index (SPXT)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
AAPL UWApple Inc6.85%1/27/2022
MSFT UWMicrosoft Corp5.97%1/26/2022
AMZN UWAmazon.com Inc3.60%2/2/2022
TSLA UWTesla Inc2.22%1/27/2022
GOOGL UWAlphabet Inc2.08%2/2/2022
GOOG UWAlphabet Inc1.93%2/2/2022
FB UWMeta Platforms Inc1.93%2/2/2022
NVDA UWNVIDIA Corp1.73%2/24/2022
BRK/B UNBerkshire Hathaway Inc1.43%2/28/2022
JPM UNJPMorgan Chase & Co1.22%1/14/2022

S&P 500 High Beta Index (SP5HBIT)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
TER UWTeradyne Inc1.59%1/27/2022
LRCX UWLam Research Corp1.58%1/26/2022
MU UWMicron Technology Inc1.49%3/31/2022
AMAT UWApplied Materials Inc1.46%2/16/2022
MCHP UWMicrochip Technology Inc1.41%2/4/2022
WDC UWWestern Digital Corp1.40%1/28/2022
FCX UNFreeport-McMoRan Inc1.36%1/26/2022
KLAC UWKLA Corp1.35%2/3/2022
NXPI UWNXP Semiconductors NV1.32%2/1/2022
QRVO UWQorvo Inc1.27%2/3/2022

Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (RGUSFLA) 

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
BRK/B UNBerkshire Hathaway Inc11.71%2/28/2022
JPM UNJPMorgan Chase & Co9.90%1/14/2022
BAC UNBank of America Corp7.00%1/19/2022
WFC UNWells Fargo & Co4.31%1/14/2022
MS UNMorgan Stanley2.80%1/19/2022
SCHW UNCharles Schwab Corp/The2.77%1/19/2022
GS UNGoldman Sachs Group Inc/The2.69%1/18/2022
BLK UNBlackRock Inc2.62%1/14/2022
C UNCitigroup Inc2.57%1/14/2022
SPGI UNS&P Global Inc2.26%2/9/2022

Health Care Select Sector Index (IXVTR)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
UNH UNUnitedHealth Group Inc8.87%1/19/2022
JNJ UNJohnson & Johnson8.72%1/25/2022
PFE UNPfizer Inc6.01%2/8/2022
TMO UNThermo Fisher Scientific Inc4.69%2/2/2022
ABBV UNAbbVie Inc4.62%2/2/2022
ABT UNAbbott Laboratories4.60%1/26/2022
LLY UNEli Lilly & Co3.98%2/3/2022
MRK UNMerck & Co Inc3.83%2/3/2022
DHR UNDanaher Corp3.74%1/27/2022
MDT UNMedtronic PLC2.75%2/22/2022

S&P Industrials Select Sector Index (IXITR)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
UNP UNUnion Pacific Corp5.16%1/20/2022
UPS UNUnited Parcel Service Inc4.97%2/2/2022
HON UWHoneywell International Inc4.62%1/28/2022
RTX UNRaytheon Technologies Corp4.26%1/25/2022
CAT UNCaterpillar Inc3.78%2/2/2022
BA UNBoeing Co/The3.74%1/26/2022
GE UNGeneral Electric Co3.47%1/25/2022
DE UNDeere & Co3.34%2/18/2022
MMM UN3M Co3.29%1/26/2022
LMT UNLockheed Martin Corp2.79%1/25/2022

MSCI US IMI 25/50 Real Estate Price Index (MU709808)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
AMT UNAmerican Tower Corp7.29%2/25/2022
PLD UNPrologis Inc7.05%1/19/2022
CCI UNCrown Castle International Corp4.93%1/27/2022
EQIX UWEquinix Inc4.29%2/10/2022
PSA UNPublic Storage3.45%2/24/2022
SPG UNSimon Property Group Inc3.20%2/8/2022
DLR UNDigital Realty Trust Inc2.78%2/11/2022
O UNRealty Income Corp2.37%2/22/2022
SBAC UWSBA Communications Corp2.33%2/22/2022
WELL UNWelltower Inc2.22%2/9/2022

Dow Jones Internet Index (DJINETT)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
AMZN UWAmazon.com Inc9.64%2/2/2022
FB UWMeta Platforms Inc7.68%2/2/2022
CSCO UWCisco Systems Inc/Delaware5.27%2/16/2022
GOOGL UWAlphabet Inc5.25%2/2/2022
GOOG UWAlphabet Inc4.88%2/2/2022
NFLX UWNetflix Inc4.83%1/20/2022
PYPL UWPayPal Holdings Inc4.64%2/3/2022
CRM UNsalesforce.com Inc4.43%2/25/2022
SNOW UNSnowflake Inc2.71%3/3/2022
ABNB UWAirbnb Inc2.58%2/25/2022

S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (SPSIBITR)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
ARNA UWArena Pharmaceuticals Inc1.53%2/23/2022
BHVN UNBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd1.02%3/1/2022
FOLD UQAmicus Therapeutics Inc0.96%3/1/2022
EBS UNEmergent BioSolutions Inc0.95%2/18/2022
TPTX UWTurning Point Therapeutics Inc0.94%3/1/2022
AGIO UWAgios Pharmaceuticals Inc0.91%2/25/2022
HALO UWHalozyme Therapeutics Inc0.91%2/23/2022
CCXI UWChemoCentryx Inc0.91%3/1/2022
BLUE UWBluebird Bio Inc0.91%2/23/2022
CYTK UWCytokinetics Inc0.90%2/25/2022

ICE Semiconductor Index (ICESEMI)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
AVGO UWBroadcom Inc9.21%3/4/2022
QCOM UWQUALCOMM Inc8.01%2/2/2022
NVDA UWNVIDIA Corp6.91%2/24/2022
INTC UWIntel Corp6.12%1/26/2022
AMD UWAdvanced Micro Devices Inc4.77%1/26/2022
MRVL UWMarvell Technology Inc4.68%3/3/2022
MU UWMicron Technology Inc4.46%3/31/2022
AMAT UWApplied Materials Inc4.15%2/16/2022
KLAC UWKLA Corp4.12%2/3/2022
LRCX UWLam Research Corp4.04%1/26/2022

S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index (SISIPHTR)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
VTRS UWViatris Inc4.93%3/1/2022
SAVA URCassava Sciences Inc4.87%3/23/2022
BMY UNBristol-Myers Squibb Co4.78%2/4/2022
PRGO UNPerrigo Co PLC4.75%3/1/2022
MRK UNMerck & Co Inc4.71%2/3/2022
OGN UNOrganon & Co4.69%2/14/2022
LLY UNEli Lilly & Co4.63%2/3/2022
JAZZ UWJazz Pharmaceuticals PLC4.59%2/23/2022
PFE UNPfizer Inc4.57%2/8/2022
JNJ UNJohnson & Johnson4.51%1/25/2022

Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Builders Index (DJSHMBT)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
DHI UNDR Horton Inc14.31%2/2/2022
LEN UNLennar Corp12.83%3/16/2022
NVR UNNVR Inc7.99%1/28/2022
PHM UNPulteGroup Inc6.05%2/1/2022
LOW UNLowe’s Cos Inc4.60%2/23/2022
HD UNHome Depot Inc/The4.59%2/22/2022
SHW UNSherwin-Williams Co/The4.56%1/27/2022
BLD UNTopBuild Corp3.71%2/23/2022
TOL UNToll Brothers Inc3.39%2/23/2022
MAS UNMasco Corp2.24%2/8/2022

S&P 400 Index (MID)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
CPT UNCamden Property Trust0.73%2/4/2022
MOH UNMolina Healthcare Inc0.73%2/9/2022
BLDR UNBuilders FirstSource Inc0.65%2/25/2022
TREX UNTrex Co Inc0.60%2/22/2022
MPW UNMedical Properties Trust Inc0.57%2/4/2022
MASI UWMasimo Corp0.55%2/23/2022
WOLF UNWolfspeed Inc0.55%1/27/2022
GGG UNGraco Inc0.55%1/25/2022
JLL UNJones Lang LaSalle Inc0.54%2/28/2022
NDSN UWNordson Corp0.54%2/22/2022

 Russell 2000® Index (RU20INTR)   

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
AMC UNAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc0.41%3/10/2022
SYNA UWSynaptics Inc0.35%2/4/2022
OVV UNOvintiv Inc0.33%2/18/2022
LSCC UWLattice Semiconductor Corp0.32%2/16/2022
EGP UNEastGroup Properties Inc0.31%2/9/2022
BJ UNBJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc0.30%3/4/2022
TTEK UWTetra Tech Inc0.29%1/27/2022
WSC URWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp0.29%2/25/2022
M UNMacy’s Inc0.29%2/23/2022
THC UNTenet Healthcare Corp0.29%2/9/2022

Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
AAPL UWApple Inc23.91%1/27/2022
MSFT UWMicrosoft Corp20.83%1/26/2022
NVDA UWNVIDIA Corp4.27%2/24/2022
V UNVisa Inc3.36%1/28/2022
MA UNMastercard Inc2.95%1/28/2022
AVGO UWBroadcom Inc2.41%3/4/2022
CSCO UWCisco Systems Inc/Delaware2.32%2/16/2022
ACN UNAccenture PLC2.29%3/17/2022
ADBE UWAdobe Inc2.23%3/22/2022
CRM UNsalesforce.com Inc2.03%2/25/2022

S&P Energy Select Sector Index (IXETR)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
XOM UNExxon Mobil Corp23.28%2/2/2022
CVX UNChevron Corp20.84%1/28/2022
EOG UNEOG Resources Inc4.84%2/25/2022
SLB UNSchlumberger NV4.57%1/21/2022
COP UNConocoPhillips4.43%2/3/2022
PXD UNPioneer Natural Resources Co4.29%2/23/2022
MPC UNMarathon Petroleum Corp4.11%2/2/2022
PSX UNPhillips 663.36%1/28/2022
WMB UNWilliams Cos Inc/The3.19%2/22/2022
KMI UNKinder Morgan Inc3.18%1/20/2022

S&P Utilities Select Sector Index (IXUTR)

Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTTR)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
NEE UNNextEra Energy Inc17.71%1/26/2022
DUK UNDuke Energy Corp8.02%2/10/2022
SO UNSouthern Co/The7.28%2/18/2022
D UNDominion Energy Inc6.45%2/11/2022
EXC UWExelon Corp5.61%2/3/2022
AEP UWAmerican Electric Power Co Inc4.53%2/25/2022
SRE UNSempra Energy4.34%2/25/2022
XEL UWXcel Energy Inc3.74%1/27/2022
PEG UNPublic Service Enterprise Group Inc3.35%2/25/2022
AWK UNAmerican Water Works Co Inc3.25%2/24/2022

S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRETR)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
RAD UNRite Aid Corp1.18%3/24/2022
GRPN UWGroupon Inc1.17%2/25/2022
VSCO UNVictoria’s Secret & Co1.14%2/23/2022
JWN UNNordstrom Inc1.13%3/2/2022
ODP UWODP Corp/The1.13%2/24/2022
WBA UWWalgreens Boots Alliance Inc1.12%1/6/2022
GPS UNGap Inc/The1.12%3/4/2022
SFM UWSprouts Farmers Market Inc1.12%2/25/2022
PRTY UNParty City Holdco Inc1.10%3/11/2022
BIG UNBig Lots Inc1.10%3/4/2022

S&P Oil & Gas Select Industry Index (SPSIOPTR)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
VLO UNValero Energy Corp2.50%1/27/2022
PBF UNPBF Energy Inc2.49%2/10/2022
PSX UNPhillips 662.45%1/28/2022
DVN UNDevon Energy Corp2.43%2/15/2022
MPC UNMarathon Petroleum Corp2.43%2/2/2022
OVV UNOvintiv Inc2.42%2/18/2022
APA UWAPA Corp2.41%2/24/2022
FANG UWDiamondback Energy Inc2.41%2/22/2022
MRO UNMarathon Oil Corp2.41%2/16/2022
XOM UNExxon Mobil Corp2.40%2/2/2022

S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index (SPSIRBKT)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
SBNY UWSignature Bank/New York NY2.06%1/21/2022
CMA UNComerica Inc2.01%1/19/2022
MTB UNM&T Bank Corp2.00%1/20/2022
PBCT UWPeople’s United Financial Inc2.00%1/21/2022
WAL UNWestern Alliance Bancorp2.00%1/21/2022
CFG UNCitizens Financial Group Inc1.98%1/19/2022
HBAN UWHuntington Bancshares Inc/OH1.98%1/21/2022
KEY UNKeyCorp1.98%1/20/2022
FHN UNFirst Horizon Corp1.96%1/20/2022
EWBC UWEast West Bancorp Inc1.96%1/27/2022

Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (DJSASDT)

TickerNameWeight in the indexExpected Earnings Release
RTX UNRaytheon Technologies Corp21.19%1/25/2022
BA UNBoeing Co/The18.61%1/26/2022
LMT UNLockheed Martin Corp5.26%1/25/2022
NOC UNNorthrop Grumman Corp4.76%1/27/2022
TDG UNTransDigm Group Inc4.64%2/9/2022
GD UNGeneral Dynamics Corp4.60%1/27/2022
TXT UNTextron Inc4.46%1/27/2022
HWM UNHowmet Aerospace Inc4.40%2/3/2022
LHX UNL3Harris Technologies Inc4.24%1/28/2022
AXON UWAxon Enterprise Inc3.34%2/25/2022

 

Originally published by Direxion on January 21, 2022.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 646-760-3323 or click here. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in a Direxion Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The Direxion Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.

Direxion Funds Risks – An investment in the Funds involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Funds are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration risk which results from the Funds’ investments in a particular industry or sector and can increase volatility over time. Active and frequent trading associated with a regular rebalance of a fund can cause the price to fluctuate, therefore impacting its performance compared to other investment vehicles. For other risks including correlation, compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Hong Kong Investors – This website and the investment products referenced herein (“Website”) are directed to persons who are “Professional Investors” within the meaning of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) (“Ordinance”). This Website is not directed to the general public in Hong Kong. You agree that your use of this Website is subject to you reviewing and acknowledging the terms of this disclaimer and the website’s terms of use. Information herein is not intended for Professional Investors in any jurisdiction in which distribution or purchase is not authorized. This Website does not provide investment advice or recommendations, nor is it an offer or solicitation of any kind to buy or sell any investment products. Direxion Asia Limited (“DAL”) is licensed with and regulated by the Securities Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“SFC”) (CE Number: BAZ386) to provide services to Professional Investors. DAL does not maintain nor is it responsible for the contents of this Website, which has not been approved by the SFC. DAL is an affiliate of other companies within the Direxion Group companies which may manage the products and provide the services described herein, which are not directed to the general public in Hong Kong. Companies within the Direxion Group which do not carry out regulated activities in Hong Kong are not subject to the provisions of the Ordinance. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Direxion Shares in the United States only.

Distributor for Direxion Shares: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
Distributor for Direxion Funds: Rafferty Capital Markets LLC.

