Play the Ebbs and Flows of Treasury Yields with These ETFs

The stock market hasn’t been the only market fluxing up and down—bond yields are also doing the same, giving short-term traders opportunities to play the ebb and flow of yields.

In particular, traders can use exchange traded funds (ETFs) from Direxion Investments to capture the moves. For bearish plays, there’s the Direxion Daily 20+ Yr Trsy Bear 3X ETF (TMV) and the Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TYO).

Rising yields and their downward effect on bond prices can give traders inverse opportunities in Treasury notes:

TMV seeks daily investment results before fees and expenses of 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. TMV invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions, or other financial instruments that provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the index, which is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury debt securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than 20 years.

TYO seeks daily investment results before fees and expenses of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index. The index is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than seven years and less than or equal to ten years.

The Case for the Bulls

On the opposite end of the spectrum, a recent stock sell-off is ruffling feathers in the equities market and may be leading many to up their exposure to bonds. This is pushing yields down and thus, pushing bond prices higher.

Traders can also play the rise in bonds with the Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TMF) and the Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TYD). Like TMV and TYO, both funds use triple leverage.

To play bullishness in Treasury notes, investors can use:

TMF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than 20 years.

TYD seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index. The index is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than seven years and less than or equal to ten years.

