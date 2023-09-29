Nvidia Mania: Is the AI Bump Over, or is the Best Yet to Come?

Editor’s Note: Any and all references to time frames longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of a specific holding period. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not intended to hold over lengthy timeframes and those positions should be monitored daily. Inverse and leverage ETFs are not appropriate for investors that do not have adequate capital or the time to actively monitor positions.

Analysts talk about the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks, but that group has a leader—and its name is chipmaker Nvidia Corporation (NYSE: NVDA). The stock is up an astounding 238% so far in 2023 as of August 31, leaving the broader NASDAQ Composite Index* (up 34% over the same period) in the proverbial dust. The dramatic surge in NVDA, of course, is down to two letters that have captured the attention of investors: AI. Artificial intelligence is powered in no small part by NVDA’s chips and the relentless demand has fattened the company’s profits and more than tripled the stock year to date.

But what does the future hold for NVDA? Are we at the peak of a mania? Or is this a secular boom with real long-term staying power?

You Might Be an NVDA Bull If….

You Believe AI High Will be Higher in the Short Run—and NVDA Will Lead the Way: Maybe you believe generative AI (think ChatGPT) is in its infancy and Nvidia won’t be giving up its dominant spot as the maker of AI memory chips anytime soon. The world is expanding the number of potential applications for generative AI, so demand for Nvidia’s chips may be well supported in the months and years to come because they are powerful enough to train AI models. In late August, Nvidia said its quarterly revenue doubled** from the same quarter last year. “The thing that we understood is that this is a reinvention of how computing is done,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told The New York Times (8/21/23) “And we built everything from the ground up, from the processor all the way up to the end.”

You Like the Price Action: On a shorter-term horizon, the performance of the stock may keep many bulls and momentum traders interested. As of August 31, NVDA traded above both its 20-day and 50-day moving averages*. If the name can hold these key levels, the mania could continue. Shallow corrections tend to be a sign that many investors have missed out and want to get in when they see anything resembling a for-sale sign.

You Might Be an NVDA Bear If….

You Think the Valuation is Absurd : The company reported revenue of $13.5 billion for its fiscal second quarter that ended in July. At an annualized rate of $54 billion, that means that stock was trading for around 22.5 times sales in late August. To say this is richly valued is an understatement. And the problem with such a lofty valuation is that NVDA will have to grow like a weed to justify it. If virtually anything goes wrong (the AI boom fizzles, more competitors emerge, etc.), NVDA could be ripe for a setback.

You Worry About Production Capacity: You can't sell chips you can't make. That's something worth thinking about in the case of NVDA, because there have been lingering questions about whether the company has the production capacity to meet burgeoning demand for its powerful chips. The fact that Taiwan Semiconductor is a key supplier makes this issue even more pressing given the simmering tensions between Taiwan and China.

You Think the Boat is Lopsided: There are no longer any brokerage analysts with sell ratings on NVDA. In fact, they seem to be one-upping each other by raising targets on the stock in the wake of the latest quarterly earnings report. For the contrarians out there, this sort of behavior may be a sign that a turn—and a nasty one—could be close.

The company’s next earnings report is scheduled for November (earnings report dates may change without notice).

New! NVDA Single-Stock Leveraged ETFs

Direxion recently introduced two new single-stock ETFs to give the aggressive bulls and bears on NVDA a chance to make their desired bets. The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (Ticker: NVDU) and Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: NVDD) which seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 150% and 100% of the inverse (or opposite), respectively, of the performance of the common shares of NVDA.

We’ll see which side is right about the prospects for NVDA, in the short term. Whoever calls it right may come out ahead, no matter the direction.

