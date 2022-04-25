More Volatility in TIPS Opens Opportunities for These ETFs

There’s no question that bonds are having a rough year, and Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) aren’t immune to the sell-offs.

That doesn’t mean that fixed income investors looking for a safe haven amid rampant inflation should avoid them completely. They still provide a much-needed cushion in the current market environment, especially when the Federal Reserve is expected to continue its rate-hiking measures to keep inflation in check.

“It has been a volatile start to the year for inflation-protected bond funds, and while most are posting losses, they’ve still proven to be a haven for bond investors,” a Morningstar article by Katherine Lynch notes.

“Heading into 2022, funds focused on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities–or TIPS–were top performers as worries about inflation surged,” Lynch added. “Then as the Federal Reserve shifted into inflation fighting mode, those fears began to fade, cooling TIPS fund performance.