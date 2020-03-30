More Robotics Usage Could Help with Future Pandemics

Robots are already proving to be useful workaround tools in this new world of social distancing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. While robotic technology is doing as much as possible now, this is a time researchers can use to learn how to deal with pandemics in the future.

Robotics technology can advance by providing a medium of communication via avatars and controls at large, convention-style gatherings.

“COVID-19 may become the tipping point of how future organizations operate,” researchers wrote in an editorial published by the journal Science Robotics. “Rather than canceling large international exhibitions and conferences, new forms of gathering — virtual rather than in-person attendance — may increase. Virtual attendees may become accustomed to remote engagement via a variety of local robotic avatars and controls.”

While robots are doing what they can to replace medical workers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they can also play a role in mental therapy, especially for the elderly. Social robots can help monitor elderly patients and ensure their medication treatments are on schedule.

More importantly, robots can also offer emotional support. The notion is difficult to comprehend given a robot’s lack of emotion, but it’s certainly something that researchers can improve upon.

“However, this is a challenging area of development because social interactions require building and maintaining complex models of people, including their knowledge, beliefs, emotions, as well as the context and environment of interaction,” the researchers added.

A Leveraged ETF Play in Robotics

With the use of robots continually advancing, it would serve traders best to capitalize on this move to robotics with ETFs like the Robotics & AI Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: UBOT) . Traders looking to capitalize on the move to robotics can use UBOT as a tool. UBOT seeks daily investment results equal to 300 percent of the daily performance of the Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index, which is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption and utilization of robotics and/or artificial intelligence.

Key characteristics of UBOT:

The Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index (IBOTZNT) is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption and utilization of robotics and/or artificial intelligence, including companies involved in developing industrial robots and production systems, automated inventory management, unmanned vehicles, voice/image/text recognition, and medical robots or robotic instruments, as determined by the index provider, Indxx.

Companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $100million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than, or equal to, $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.