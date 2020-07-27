Medical Robotics Reveal Promising Future for ‘UBOT’ ETF

The use of robotics in healthcare was already well underway, but the introduction of Covid-19 only accelerated the need for robots administering care amid social distancing precautions. Research shows that even after the pandemic comes to pass, the future of medical robotics shows great promise.

“Robotics is increasingly being considered synonymous with progress within multiple industries,” a Verdict Medical Devices article by GlobalData Thematic Research noted. “Healthcare robotics has been specifically developed to improve patient outcomes. Healthcare robotics varies, as there are multiple ways they can be used in a healthcare setting. The industry is expanding with the adoption of automation across all areas. Surgical robotic systems are a paragon of robotics in the MedTech industry. Over the next five years, there will be rapid growth in the robotics market within the healthcare sector.”

Innovations in healthcare are already happening across the board whether it’s preventative care, administration of care, and even more complicated procedures like surgery.

“The use of robots to support the completion of medical procedures has been the subject of significant R&D over the past two decades,” the article added. “More recently, the da Vinci Surgical System (developed by Intuitive Surgical) was the first robotic surgical system approved by the FDA for general laparoscopic surgery. Leading players in medical robotics, such as Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, and ReWalk Robotics, have launched exoskeletons aimed at enabling patients with spinal cord injuries to walk.”

Taking Advantage of Robotic Innovation

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors looking to capitalize on the growth can look to funds like the Robotics & AI Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: UBOT). UBOT seeks daily investment results equal to 300 percent of the daily performance of the Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index, which is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption and utilization of robotics and/or artificial intelligence.

Key characteristics of UBOT:

The Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index (IBOTZNT) is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption and utilization of robotics and/or artificial intelligence, including companies involved in developing industrial robots and production systems, automated inventory management, unmanned vehicles, voice/image/text recognition, and medical robots or robotic instruments, as determined by the index provider, Indxx.

Companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $100million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than, or equal to, $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index.

