Leverage, Inverse ETFs/ETPs Reach Record Global Assets

Assets invested in Leverage and Inverse ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a record US$89.64 billion at the end of July, according to leading independent research and consultancy firm ETFGI.

Leveraged and Inverse ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of US$203 million during July and YTD gathered net inflows of US$20.56 billion which is significantly more than the YTD net outflows of US$3.4 billion during 2019 and the full year 2019 net outflows of US$4.13 billion, according to ETFGI’s July 2020 Leveraged and Inverse ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

ProShares Managing Director Steve Cohen said, “The strong growth we have seen in our AUM this year is testament to the fact that investors continue to find significant value in leveraged and inverse funds.”

Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI, noted the S&P 500 gained 5.5% during July, adding the market is 1.25% up during the first month of Q3 which overcome the historical collapse of pandemic.

“During July the tech giants achieved again a great month,” Fuhr said. “Developed markets outside the U.S. were up 3.04%. In July, the three Scandinavian countries Norway (up 10.78), Sweden (up 10.11) and Finland (up 9.18) were the leaders. Emerging markets gained 8.47% in July and are up 19.86% in Q3.”

At the end of July 2020, the Global leveraged/inverse ETF/ETP industry had 875 ETFs/ETPs. Of these 875 ETFs/ETPs, 445 were leveraged products, while 213 were inverse listings, and 217 were Leveraged/Inverse.

The majority of assets were invested in Leveraged ETFs/ETPs with $53.7 billion, followed by Leveraged/Inverse products with assets of $19.7 billion and Inverse with $16.3 billion.

The largest market for leveraged and inverse ETFs/ETPs is the United States, which, at the end of July 2020, had assets of $54 Bn invested in 243 ETFs/ETPs.

The Samsung KODEX 200 Futures Inverse 2X ETF – Acc gathered $2.22 Bn alone, the largest net inflow year-to-date to July.

Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by YTD net new assets July 2020: Leveraged and Inverse

Name Country Listed Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Jul-20 ADV

(US$ Mn)

Jul-20 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-20 Leverage Samsung KODEX 200 Futures Inverse 2X ETF – Acc South Korea 252670 KS 2,178.32 680.69 2,223.14 Leveraged Inverse ProShares Short S&P500 US SH US 3,045.25 252.5 1,995.46 Inverse ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil US UCO US 1,431.82 208.68 1,686.90 Leveraged ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ US SQQQ US 1,257.48 704.28 1,625.64 Leveraged Inverse ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 US SPXU US 1,050.88 340.53 1,488.12 Leveraged Inverse YUANTA Daily Taiwan Top 50 -1X Bear ETF Taiwan 00632R TT 3,014.89 57.44 1,398.81 Inverse Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares US SPXS US 903.72 259.79 1,288.58 Leveraged Inverse NEXT NOTES Nikkei JPX Leveraged Crude Oil ETN – Acc Japan 2038 JP 1,541.82 22.8 1,282.41 Leveraged VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN – Acc US UWT US 0 0 1,201.97 Leveraged Yuanta S&P GSCI Crude Oil 2X Leveraged ER Futures ETF – Acc Taiwan 00672L TT 114.57 1.63 1,104.03 Leveraged ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 US SDOW US 669.6 286.54 872.43 Leveraged Inverse NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund – Acc Japan 1357 JP 3,427.19 413.67 848.08 Leveraged Inverse ProShares UltraShort S&P500 US SDS US 1,270.59 255.49 831.38 Leveraged Inverse Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares US FAS US 1,537.70 133.16 828.34 Leveraged Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares US TZA US 664.08 589.61 737.05 Leveraged Inverse Samsung KODEX Inverse ETF South Korea 114800 KS 971.6 176.99 663.61 Inverse Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares US GUSH US 456.83 117.17 593.98 Leveraged Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2x Shares US BRZU US 202 32.32 475.82 Leveraged NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Inverse Index ETF Japan 1571 JP 739.89 14.53 459.07 Inverse NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Leveraged Index ETF Japan 1570 JP 2,003.72 1,130.75 447.18 Leveraged

For more news and strategy, visit our Leveraged & Inverse ETF Channel.