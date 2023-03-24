Industry Growth Could Propel This Leveraged Semiconductor ETF

The semiconductor sector could be heading towards strength in the long-term horizon after it followed a downtrodden tech sector last year amid rising interest rates and lower profit expectations.

The S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index is up over 20% so far this year, following the overall tech sector rebound even though inflation appears like it will stick around for most of the year and potentially into the next. That short-term strength could be a harbinger of things to come in the long-term horizon as the global push to rely on computers moves forward.

The semiconductor industry in the U.S. is getting support from the federal government, which plans to wean the country off chip manufacturers outside U.S. borders. One challenging aspect of the semiconductor industry is finding the necessary talent to spur growth.