Fed Chair’s “Too High” Inflation Comment Could Fuel This ETF

Anything the Federal Reserve mentions regarding inflation could move the markets, and traders quickly found that out during Monday’s trading session as U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned that inflation is “too high.”

In front of the National Association for Business Economics, Powell was more candid with respect to his remarks regarding inflation.

“The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high,” he said.

Unfortunately, this snapped a winning streak for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as it fell 200 points. Powell’s inflation remark comes after the Fed just raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

Even after he offered a sliver of hope that the Fed would do what’s necessary to stave off the effects of inflation, it couldn’t save the equities markets.

“We will take the necessary steps to ensure a return to price stability,” Powell added. “In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so. And if we determine that we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral and into a more restrictive stance, we will do that as well.”

An Inflation Hedge Play on Gold Miners

