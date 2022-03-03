You are at:»»Direxion Makes Index, Expense Ratio Changes
Direxion Makes Index, Expense Ratio Changes

Direxion had a number of index changes that will be effective on or about April 22nd, 2022. They are:

Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRV)

  • Fund name changed to the Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares
  • Index changed from the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index to the Real Estate Select Sector Index

Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRN)

  • Fund name changed to the Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
  • Index changed from the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index to the Real Estate Select Sector Index

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)

  • Index changed from the Russell 1000 Index – Financials to the Russell 1000 Financials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ)

  • Index changed from the Russell 1000 Index – Financials to the Russell 1000 Financials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (RWVG)

  • Index name changed from the Russell 1000 Value/Growth 150/50 Net Spread Index to the Russell 1000 Value/Growth 150/50 Index.

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (RWGV)

  • Index name changed from the Russell 1000 Growth/Value 150/50 Net Spread Index to the Russell 1000 Growth/Value 150/50 Index.

Additionally, the expense ratios of some Direxion funds have changed. Here are the new ratios:

FundNew Gross Expense RatioNew Net Expense Ratio
BRZU – Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

 

1.26%1.26%
CHAD – Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares0.76%

 

0.76%

 

CHAU – Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares1.05%1.05%
CLDL – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares1.04%

 

0.96%
CLDS – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares1.22%0.99%
COM – Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF0.72%

 

0.72%
CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares1.32%1.32%
ERX – Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares0.95%

 

0.95%
ERY – Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares1.03%

 

0.99%
INDL – Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares1.17%1.17%
RUSL – Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares1.20%1.20%
SPDN – Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares0.55%0.49%
SPUU – Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares0.75%

 

0.63%
TENG – Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares1.76%0.95%

 

It is worth noting that Direxion has an expense cap in place, so shareholders never actually pay more than 0.95% for expenses, even if the new net expense ratio is higher than that.

