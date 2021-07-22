Direxion Launches Low Priced Stock ETF, ‘LOPX’

On Thursday, Direxion announced the launch of the Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (LOPX). LOPX invests in 50 companies trading at share prices between $2 and $5 at the time of purchase. Low-priced stocks tend to be in the small-to-mid cap range of the market, with higher return potential on average, coupled with higher volatility.

“Investors and traders are increasingly interested in gaining exposure to stocks outside of traditional indexes,” said David Mazza, Managing Director, Head of Product at Direxion. “On average, low priced stocks have four times fewer analyst recommendations than mega caps, highlighting their lack of coverage by investment banks. LOPX provides a way for Main Street investors to take advantage of stocks neglected by Wall Street research, which may be ripe for potential outperformance.”

LOPX seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Two Bucks Index. The Solactive Two Bucks Index tracks the performance of 50 U.S.-listed companies trading between $2 and $5 at the time of annual reconstitution. The companies will remain unless share prices decline below $1.25 or increase beyond $10 at quarterly rebalance.

As of June 30, 2021, the 50 constituents had a median total market capitalization of $1.3 billion, with total market capitalizations ranging from $60 million to $29 billion. The firms were concentrated in the energy and healthcare sectors. The top ten holdings were as follows:

Ticker Name GICS Sub-Industry Market Cap ($M) Weight (%) AMC AMC Entertainment

Holdings Inc Movies & Entertainment $17,946 6.95% AGEN Agenus Inc Biotechnology $1,199 3.76% TELL Tellurian Inc Oil & Gas Exploration & Production $1,499 3.44% MGI MoneyGram International

Inc Data Processing &

Outsourced Services $818 3.01% AR Antero Resources Corp Oil & Gas Exploration & Production $3,997 2.69% CDEV Centennial Resource

Development Inc/DE Oil & Gas Exploration & Production $1,538 2.50% ENLC EnLink Midstream LLC Oil & Gas Storage &

Transports $2,744 2.47% PTEN Patterson-UTI Energy Inc Oil & Gas Drilling $1,557 2.28% BKD Brookdale Senior Living Inc Health Care Facilities $1,511 2.26% CCO Clear Channel Outdoor

Holdings Inc Advertising $1,125 2.22%

Source: Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P., Solactive, as of 07.16.2021.

