Direxion Launches a Clean Energy Hydrogen ETF, ‘HJEN’

On Thursday, Direxion launched the Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN). HJEN invests in 30 companies in the hydrogen industry leading the way towards net-zero emissions by providing more accessible, efficient, and sustainable solutions. HJEN is broadly focused on the hydrogen economy, as opposed to only primarily concentrating in hydrogen fuel cells.

“Hydrogen is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe, and it may be the key to fulfilling the world’s growing energy needs, while fighting climate change,” said David Mazza, Managing Director at Direxion. “With the launch of the Direxion Hydrogen ETF, investors now potentially have diversified exposure to the companies powering today’s dynamic hydrogen economy.”

HJEN track the Indxx Hydrogen Economy Index, which allows smaller companies to be included. The Indxx Hydrogen Economy Index tracks the performance of 30 companies across the following five hydrogen-related sub-themes:

  • Hydrogen Production and Generation: Companies involved in the process of hydrogen generation, in either liquid or solid form.
  • Hydrogen Storage and Supply: Companies engaged in providing storage and transportation services of hydrogen. This sub-sector also includes companies that supply hydrogen to various users and operate hydrogen fueling stations across countries.
  • Fuel Cell and Battery: Companies manufacturing fuel cells and batteries that are run on hydrogen-based technology.
  • Hydrogen Systems and Solutions: Companies offering equipment, components, or technology used in hydrogen industry, including those involved in providing solutions and systems to the value chain across hydrogen generation, storage and supply.
  • Membrane and Catalyst: Companies that design and produce membrane, filters, catalyst, or membrane assemblies for fuel cell or hydrogen-related technologies.

The top holdings in the Indxx Hydrogen Economy Index are each indicative of how the technology involved in hydrogen production, storage, and equipment and components has notably improved over the years, resulting in better efficiencies and flexibility in the hydrogen economy.

TickerNameSub-ThemeWeight (%)Country
PLUGPlug Power Inc.Fuel Cell and Battery11.94%United States
FCELFuelCell Energy, Inc.Hydrogen Systems and Solutions10.82%United States
BLDPBallard Power Systems Inc.Fuel Cell and Battery8.87%United States
BEBloom Energy Corporation Class AFuel Cell and Battery7.06%United States
NELNEL ASAHydrogen Systems and Solutions6.92%Norway
ITMITM Power PLCHydrogen Systems and Solutions4.84%United Kingdom
5020ENEOS Holdings, Inc.Hydrogen Storage and Supply4.68%Japan
EEni S.p.A. Sponsored ADRHydrogen Production and Generation4.27%United States
CWRCeres Power Holdings plcFuel Cell and Battery4.18%United Kingdom
PCELLPowerCell Sweden ABFuel Cell and Battery4.05%Sweden

Source: Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P., Indxx, as of 02.28.2021.

For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

