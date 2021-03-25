Direxion Launches a Clean Energy Hydrogen ETF, ‘HJEN’

On Thursday, Direxion launched the Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN). HJEN invests in 30 companies in the hydrogen industry leading the way towards net-zero emissions by providing more accessible, efficient, and sustainable solutions. HJEN is broadly focused on the hydrogen economy, as opposed to only primarily concentrating in hydrogen fuel cells.

“Hydrogen is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe, and it may be the key to fulfilling the world’s growing energy needs, while fighting climate change,” said David Mazza, Managing Director at Direxion. “With the launch of the Direxion Hydrogen ETF, investors now potentially have diversified exposure to the companies powering today’s dynamic hydrogen economy.”

HJEN track the Indxx Hydrogen Economy Index, which allows smaller companies to be included. The Indxx Hydrogen Economy Index tracks the performance of 30 companies across the following five hydrogen-related sub-themes:

Hydrogen Production and Generation: Companies involved in the process of hydrogen generation, in either liquid or solid form.

Hydrogen Storage and Supply: Companies engaged in providing storage and transportation services of hydrogen. This sub-sector also includes companies that supply hydrogen to various users and operate hydrogen fueling stations across countries.

Fuel Cell and Battery: Companies manufacturing fuel cells and batteries that are run on hydrogen-based technology.

Hydrogen Systems and Solutions: Companies offering equipment, components, or technology used in hydrogen industry, including those involved in providing solutions and systems to the value chain across hydrogen generation, storage and supply.

Membrane and Catalyst: Companies that design and produce membrane, filters, catalyst, or membrane assemblies for fuel cell or hydrogen-related technologies.

The top holdings in the Indxx Hydrogen Economy Index are each indicative of how the technology involved in hydrogen production, storage, and equipment and components has notably improved over the years, resulting in better efficiencies and flexibility in the hydrogen economy.

Ticker Name Sub-Theme Weight (%) Country PLUG Plug Power Inc. Fuel Cell and Battery 11.94% United States FCEL FuelCell Energy, Inc. Hydrogen Systems and Solutions 10.82% United States BLDP Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fuel Cell and Battery 8.87% United States BE Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Fuel Cell and Battery 7.06% United States NEL NEL ASA Hydrogen Systems and Solutions 6.92% Norway ITM ITM Power PLC Hydrogen Systems and Solutions 4.84% United Kingdom 5020 ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Hydrogen Storage and Supply 4.68% Japan E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR Hydrogen Production and Generation 4.27% United States CWR Ceres Power Holdings plc Fuel Cell and Battery 4.18% United Kingdom PCELL PowerCell Sweden AB Fuel Cell and Battery 4.05% Sweden

Source: Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P., Indxx, as of 02.28.2021.

