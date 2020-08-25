Direxion Debuts Connected Consumer ETF (CCON) on NYSE

Building upon the success of the Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH), which recently surpassed $90 million in assets under management since launching on June 25, 2020, Direxion announced today the launch of the Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (CCON) on the New York Stock Exchange.

This is the first ETF with a strategy designed to provide investors comprehensive exposure to firms at the forefront of an evolving world, where lifestyles are increasingly accessed through digital and virtual means. This change spans a wide array of areas: from how free time is spent and health is managed, to how new skills and education are obtained.

“Like the trend toward greater adoption of remote work, we’re witnessing an acceleration in the interconnectedness of our day-to-day lives,” said David Mazza, Managing Director at Direxion. “CCON meets the demand of investors looking to gain diversified exposure to firms providing the services and technologies to help revolutionize home entertainment, enable the scalability of remote education, allow people to lead healthier lives, and keep the world connected, even when apart.”

• Home Entertainment: Total e-sports viewership is expected to grow to 646 million in 2023, up from 454 million in 2019.[1]

• Online Education: The global online education market is expected to reach approximately $132.98 billion by 2023, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.55% from 2017 to 2023.[2]

• Remote Health and Well-Being: Telemedicine is forecast to grow by 64.3% in 2020, and that the category will have a 5-year CAGR of 38.2% by 2025.[3]

• Virtual and Digital Social Interaction: In 2020, an estimated 3.6 billion people were using social media worldwide and is projected to increase to almost 4.4 billion in 2025. [4]

CCON seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, which track the Solactive Connected Consumer Index. The Solactive Connected Consumer Index is comprised of 40 equally-weighted U.S. listed securities and American Depository Receipts of companies that may benefit from the evolution of how consumers connect with products and services: home entertainment, online education, remote health and well-being, and virtual and digital social interaction.

