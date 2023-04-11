China’s Equities Saw $7.2 Billion in Inflows During March

The effects of China’s re-opening aren’t waning just yet when it comes to investor activity. The month of March saw more inflows into Chinese equities — a total of $7.2 billion, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

China has certainly had its fair share of challenges the past few years, including the Evergrande real estate crisis, stricter regulations on large tech companies, and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but the second largest economy is proving resilient.

The country’s re-opening is causing investors to re-open their wallets and add more capital to Chinese equities. March’s $7.2 billion total was $3.3 billion higher than the previous month, which means momentum has yet to dwindle.