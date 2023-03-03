Bond Volatility Creates Opportunities in These 4 ETFs

As inflation and rising interest rate fears creep back into the capital markets, it’s making for volatility in not only the stock market, but the bond market as well. Of course, this presents opportunities for leveraged exchange traded funds (ETFs).

The U.S. Federal Reserve realizes that the fight with inflation will probably be a 12-round affair, meaning that consumers will be feeling the pangs of higher prices for quite some time. The realization of higher interest rates is translating into bond prices retreating after a recent rally.