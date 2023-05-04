Banking and Recession Fears Could Keep Bond Bets Bullish

Recession fears and ongoing banking woes are adding more volatility to the major stock market indexes, paving the way for bond investors to maintain their bullishness.

It appears the dust has yet to settle with the banking system, given the recent spate of bank rescues in the past couple months. To add to that, fears of a recession continue to linger as investors keep a close eye on the Federal Reserve and when it might eventually scale back on hiking interest rates.

“We think that the concerns around the bank sector, combined with uneasiness regarding the debt ceiling — and most importantly, apprehension over the uncertain future Fed rate policy stance — are all contributing to this risk off sentiment. So in an area like the bank sector that already was under stress, we’re also seeing greater unease because of these other contributing factors,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments, in a CNBC report.