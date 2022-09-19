Apple Stock Could Wake Up a Sleepy September | ETF Trends

September may not invoke the same level of excitement in traders, but one stock they can count on to make moves is iPhone maker Apple. This month in particular should make for an interesting play given the new iPhone and Apple Watch releases.

“September historically isn’t a good month for the broader stock market, but it could be a good month for arguably its most important stock: Apple,” a Yahoo! Finance report noted.

For traders who are aiming for bullishness on Apple, early indications show that strength could be ahead based on demand for the new iPhones and Apple Watches. This comes as inflation and recession fears could be keeping consumers from opening their wallets ahead of the holiday season.

“Demand for Apple’s latest suite of iPhones and the pricey new $800 Apple Watch Ultra appear to look strong, according to various analyst notes combed by Yahoo Finance,” the report added.

Furthermore, traders who like to collate what analysts are saying about a specific stock have to also like the latest comments from the biggest firms on Wall Street.

“iPhone demand indications are strong following the launch, and while similar to last year the mix continues to be more favorable towards Pro models, lead times for the two Pro models are already more extended relative to last year,” said JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee. “Delivery lead times have already reached extended lengths one day after launch vs. extended lead times one week post-launch for the iPhone 13. Amongst the remaining products, lead-time based demand indication for the Apple Watch Ultra is quite strong as well.”

Leveraging Apple Stock Tactically

It’s an opportune time for bullish traders to look at leveraged exchange traded funds (ETFs) for tactical exposure, such as the Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X (AAPU). Traders can look to amplify their gains on bullish notions in Apple stock with this relatively new product.

Overall, AAPU seek daily investment results equal to 150% of the performance of the common shares of Apple, Inc. If sales of Apple products turn out weak, traders can also take the other side using the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD).

