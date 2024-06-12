Alphabet Hits All-Time Highs. Place Your Bets… | ETF Trends

Editor’s note: Any and all references to time frames longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding time frame. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged and inverse ETFs are not for you.

Alphabet Inc. (Ticker: GOOGL), parent company of Google, broke out to record highs at the end of April in the wake of its first-quarter earnings report. The stock’s ascent since early March to over $170 is quite the turnaround from when the stock flirted with a breakdown around $131. It’s also a monster performance (nearly 20% in two months) from a company with a market cap in the trillions.

Ah, but hindsight is 20/20. So, what’s a trader to do now? Ride the momentum higher, or play the short side from some mean reversion? As we’ll discuss, there are compelling arguments on both sides of the trade.

Source: StockCharts.com, May 9, 2024. Candlestick charts display the high and low (the stick) and the open and close price (the body) of a security for a specific period. If the body is filled, it means the close was lower than the open. If the body is empty, it means the close was higher than the open. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Buy or Fade New All-Time Highs?

Every investor knows the mantra: buy low, sell high. But traders often see things differently. While there can be times to sell stocks that have ripped higher, some traders try to ride the momentum. And when a stock breaks out to new all-time highs, there aren’t previous resistance levels.

Which brings us back to GOOGL. The bulls clearly have the wind at their sails. And there are plenty of catalysts that could send the stock climbing, even from these lofty levels. Here are some to keep an eye on:

Digital Dominance: GOOGL is a giant in the digital ad revenue world. It accounts for roughly 26% of the market, according to Statista. And incredibly, digital ads are still a growth area for the company. Ad sales in the first quarter hit $61.66 billion vs. $54.55 billion in the same quarter last year. Bulls want to see Google’s customers continue to open their wallets to spend on digital ads.

Can't Forget AI: Even though the AI frenzy has cooled somewhat, investors are still attracted to the theme. The good news for GOOGL is that unlike many smaller companies, it has more than enough cash flow to invest in new tools. As it stands, the company is already incorporating AI into both its search engine and most advanced smartphones.

Bears have some ammunition too, though. Take ad spending: Google may be the leader now, but the company has warned that Amazon (Ticker: AMZN) is catching up in this department. If total ad spending slows and Bezos and Co. take a bigger share, that would constitute a nasty one-two punch for Google.

There’s also the regulatory risk hanging over the stock. The Department of Justice recently concluded its case against the search giant for monopolizing the ad market, with a decision expected in late summer or early fall. If investors start to get skittish about the ruling, that could send the stock into a tailspin.

Finally, maybe GOOGL has simply run too far too fast. Even high-flyers need a breather to consolidate their gains or retest the breakout. A pullback may not spell doom for the stock, but it might provide some healthy profits for bears.

Bullish or Bearish, Here’s How to Play GOOGL

Direxion offers two exchange traded funds that allow aggressive traders to wager on where GOOGL is headed in the near-term. For bulls, the Direxion seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Alphabet Inc. Class A shares. Bears, meanwhile, can profit from any downside with the Direxion , which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of Alphabet Inc. Class A shares.

