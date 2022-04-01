4 Bullish Ways to Get Tactical Exposure to the S&P 500

The S&P 500 is one of the few things that can change more than a high school relationship. Whether it’s by the hour, minute, or second, the S&P 500 is constantly changing, but Direxion Investments has ways to capitalize on these movements with tactical exchange traded funds (ETFs).

The S&P 500 itself had a volatile start to 2022. After inflation fears and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine put a bearish spin on the index, it’s started to roar back, giving bullish investors a reason to celebrate.

“The S&P 500 has come roaring back from a near-13% decline and finished the quarter off 4.9% after a rebound that has defied worries over tighter monetary policy and geopolitical instability stemming from the war in Ukraine,” Reuters reports. “Many stock investors have even shrugged off a brief inversion of a closely watched section of the U.S. Treasury yield curve – a phenomenon that has predicted past recessions.”

4 S&P 500 Flavors For Tactical Exposure

Given the various market movements, traders can opt for tactical ETFs that can give leveraged exposure and amplify their gains when their bullish bets are correct. For triple the leverage to the S&P 500, traders can consider the Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bull 3X Shares ETF (SPXL), or if they want to dial back their exposure, they can opt for a lesser dose with the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU).

Traders looking to utilize an equal-weight strategy but who also want to maximize upside by doubling exposure to the S&P 500 can use the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Equal Weight Bull 2x Shares (EVEN). The fund tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (SPXEWTR), which consists of all of the components of the S&P 500® Index.

For traders looking for a greater sensitivity to the movements of the S&P 500, there’s the Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL). HIBL seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the S&P 500® High Beta Index.

