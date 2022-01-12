Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/09/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped this week’s list returning 36.7%. Energy was the best performing sector gaining by more than 6% in the last five days, driven by strong expected growth in 2022 as the Omicron variant has proven to be less harmful to global recovery. Prices also gained on supply concerns.

2. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production featured on the top-performing leveraged ETFs list, as oil gained from prospects of growth in fuel demand and economic growth on the back of easing concerns around the Omicron variant.

3.DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST that provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks, was one of the candidates on the list of top-performing levered ETFs as financials was the second-best performing sector returning nearly 2% in the last five days. Banking stocks are expected to gain from potential rapid Fed rate increases this year.

4. BNKU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs

Another banking ETF present on the list was BNKU which tracks 3x the performance of an equal-weighted index of US Large Bank.

5. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector gained by more than 24% last week. The biotech sector registered a fall as rising rates do not bode well for growth stocks.

6. ERX – Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares was another energy ETF present on the list.

7. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Tech stocks slumped as yields jumped.

8. DIG – ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas

DIG, ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas ETF that offers 2x daily long leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, was one of the top-performing ETFs as rising cases and the Omicron variant are not expected not pose a threat to global recovery.

9. CLDS – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares, which tracks the performance of the Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index, inversely, was another technology ETF present on this week’s top-performing inverse ETFs list. Tech stocks fell in a rising rate environment.

10. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD tracks the performance of the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners Index, which is comprised of VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, and primarily invests in the global gold mining industry. Gold price slipped on a stronger dollar and higher oil prices.

