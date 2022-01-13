Kelly ETFs Launches Debut Funds

Kelly ETFs, a new exchange traded fund issuer, has announced the launch of two new real estate-focused ETFs that begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today, and one biotech ETF that trades on Nasdaq. These ETFs represent the issuer’s inaugural funds.

The Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSE Arca: HOTL) seeks to track the Strategic Hotel & Lodging Sector Index, offering exposure to companies focused on hotel and lodging management and operations, lodging platform services, timeshare properties, and real estate through global developed markets.

“The hotel and lodging sector is a great barometer for the economy, because it captures both leisure and business spending across various income levels,” said Kevin Kelly, founder and CEO of Kelly ETFs, in an interview. “Over the last two years, there’s no supply coming up because of the pandemic. Now, you’ve got all this demand coming up.”

Meanwhile, the Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca: RESI) aims to track the Strategic Residential & Apartment Real Estate Sector Index, which targets the residential and multifamily real estate industry by giving investors access to companies specializing in single-family residential homes, apartment buildings, student housing, and manufactured homes.

Krista Kelly, who will oversee the firm’s operations and distribution, said in the press release announcing the fund launches: “In regard to residential real estate, historically low housing supply comes at a time when household growth – the primary driver of housing demand – is strong and accelerating.”

In addition, Kelly ETFs also launched the Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (XDNA), available to trade on Nasdaq today. XDNA is designed to capitalize on the next generation of healthcare by investing in companies disrupting the genomic and life science industries. The fund seeks to track the Strategic CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology Index, which measures the performance of developed market companies that specialize in DNA modification systems and technologies. The subsectors of this fund include CRISPR and gene editing technology, gene editing development solutions, and gene editing sequencing solutions.

“We are particularly excited about the promising innovation occurring in CRISPR and gene editing technology,” said Kevin Kelly. “Scientific understanding of DNA is significantly more advanced today than even a few years ago and we’re thrilled to be in on the ground floor.”

Kelly Intelligence is the advisor and index provider for these funds. HOTL and RESI have expense ratios of 0.78% and 0.68%, respectively. XDNA has an expense ratio of 0.78%.

For more information about Kelly ETFs, please visit KellyETFs.com.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit ETF Trends.