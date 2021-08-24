J.P. Morgan Asset Management Names Bryon Lake Global Head of ETF Solutions

The global ETF market hit $9 trillion in July — its highest level to date and triple that of just five years ago. With the market expected to grow by as much as 25% annually, there is a huge opportunity for asset managers who can succeed at both scale and scope.

To date, J.P. Morgan Asset Management has made tremendous progress, with more than $73 billion in ETF AUM globally and 61 offerings across asset classes. To position the firm for success globally and across clients groups and asset classes, they have announced the following changes to their ETF structure and leadership, effective immediately.

Bryon Lake, Americas Head of ETFs, will become Global Head of ETF Solutions, reporting to Jed Laskowitz, Global Head of Asset Management Solutions. Bryon will drive asset management’s global ETF effort in this newly expanded role, building new products and managing the existing product line. He will also be responsible for capital markets, working closely with sales and marketing to enhance business development. Additionally, Bryon and the ETF product development team will be closely aligned with asset management’s global product development team to ensure an efficient development process across all types of investment vehicles.

Bryon will serve as a key public figure for J.P. Morgan’s ETF business globally, driving commercial growth and awareness and representing their business with clients, the media, and the industry.

“Under Bryon’s leadership, our U.S. ETF assets have increased 20% annually since 2019, making us the country’s seventh-largest ETF provider and fourth-largest active ETF manager,” said Jed Laskowitz, Global Head of Asset Management Solutions. “Our U.S. platform now has more than 13 ETFs — including the largest active fixed income ETF in JPST and one of the fastest-growing active equity ETFs in JEPI. His deep experience in the client-facing organization will inform his contributions to the overall business strategy going forward.”

Bryon also has deep knowledge and familiarity with J.P. Morgan’s global business and the broader industry landscape, having spent seven years in London prior to his most recent role, including leading our International ETF business.

Will Davis will take over Bryon’s client leadership responsibilities, a Division Sales Manager for U.S. Funds’ IBD channel, who will take on the role of ETF National Sales Manager for Americas Client, reporting to Steve Lundquist, Head of US Funds.

Max Cann, Head of Institutional ETFs, who’s been the driving force behind the growth of our institutional ETF business for the last three years, will now report to Keith Cahill, Head of North America Institutional, and join the North America Institutional Leadership Team. This is an important strategic step to bring ETFs to more institutional investors.

