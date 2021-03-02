J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Short Duration ETF, ‘JSCP’

J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced the launch of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) on Tuesday. This is an actively managed fixed-income ETF designed to deliver total return, consistent with the preservation of capital, by investing in investment-grade and non-investment grade short-term fixed income securities.

JSCP will employ a multi-sector approach to create a diversified portfolio while managing risk. Seeking to maintain a duration of three years or less, the fund offers the flexibility to allocate assets to below-investment grade securities and international debt to seek additional yield.

With approximately 62 years of combined industry experience, JSCP will be managed by seasoned portfolio managers Cary Fitzgerald, Managing Director and member of the Global Fixed Income Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group, and Steven Lear, U.S. Chief Investment Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The team will also harness the insights of the firm’s more than 265 fixed income specialists globally.

“Answering the growing client demand for access to an active strategy through the ETF wrapper, JSCP takes our wide-ranging expertise across all major fixed income sectors and provides a disciplined solution to help investors manage risk through various market scenarios,” said Cary Fitzgerald, Portfolio Manager and member of J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s GFICC group.

“We’re excited to add JSCP to our line of active strategies, leveraging our strong fixed income pedigree through ETF technology,” said Bryon Lake, Head of Americas Client ETF, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “For investors looking for ways to integrate flexibility into their portfolios, we believe JSCP offers choice and transparency, especially during a period of rising rates.”

The launch of JSCP expands J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s suite of actively managed ETFs to 10 product offerings. J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s full U.S. ETF suite now features 33 products with more than $51 billion in assets under management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer regarding AUM and in net new assets for 2021.

