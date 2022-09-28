John Hancock Launches U.S. High Dividend ETF | ETF Trends

John Hancock Investment Management has launched the John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSE Arca: JHDV). The investment objective of JHDV, which trades on the NYSE Arca, is to seek a high level of current income with long-term growth of capital as a secondary objective.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying U.S. large- and mid-cap equity securities. These dividend-paying U.S. large- and mid-cap equity securities are incorporated in, or have their primary listing in, the U.S.

The actively managed ETF is subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, John Hancock Investment Management’s affiliated asset manager.

“Advisor demand for high dividend-yielding ETFs has skyrocketed in 2022 given the challenging fixed income market,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. “It is great to see John Hancock bring their expertise through an actively managed strategy to market.”

In a news release announcing the fund’s launch, Andrew G. Arnott, CEO, John Hancock Investment Management, and head of wealth and asset management, Manulife Investment Management, United States and Europe, said: “Manulife Investment Management has provided sophisticated access to income opportunities for more than 25 years. We’re pleased to bring the expertise of the Manulife Investment Management systematic equity portfolio management team and a new high dividend ETF to U.S. investors.”

The managers of JHDV are Geoffrey Kelley, senior portfolio manager, global head of systematic equity, multi-asset solutions team; Boncana Maiga, managing director and portfolio manager; and Ashikhusein Shahpurwala, managing director and senior portfolio manager.

“As the economy signals contraction and, in our view, the outlook for global growth over the next quarters continues to dim, investors may be considering investment strategies like JHDV to find diversification and income,” added Steve Deroian, co-head of retail product, John Hancock Investment Management.

John Hancock Investment Management’s ETFs include the multifactor equity suite subadvised by Dimensional Fund Advisors and the income-focused ETFs subadvised by Manulife Investment Management.

