Janus Henderson Expands Active ETF Lineup with U.S. Real Estate ETF, ‘JRE’

On Wednesday, Janus Henderson Group (NYSE/ASX: JHG), a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, announced the launch of the Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE).

Managed by Portfolio Managers Greg Kuhl, CFA, and Danny Greenberger, the fund seeks to provide access to real estate securities driving the future of the sector, which may include cell towers, data centers, gaming REITs, cold storage, and more, without bias toward style, property type, or market cap.

“Offering attractive valuations, structural and secular growth tailwinds, and an opportunity to provide investors with protection from inflation, real estate is an asset class with the potential to create significant shareholder value and compelling returns in the coming years,” said Kuhl.

Janus Henderson has a strong track record managing real estate equity portfolios. The firm boasts an established Global Real Estate team, with more than $3B in global assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The JRE ETF is a natural product extension based on the expertise of that team and existing U.S. real estate equities strategy.

“Supply and demand dynamics within the real estate market are continuously evolving, making it an asset class where active management can add meaningful value to investors,” said Nick Cherney, Head of Exchange Traded Products at Janus Henderson. “With many investors under-allocated to real estate, JRE brings Janus Henderson’s expertise in the asset class to ETF investors seeking to access its diversification, income, inflation-protection and risk-adjusted return potential.”

For more information on the Janus Henderson U.S Real Estate ETF, visit www.janushenderson.com.