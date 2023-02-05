Jane Street’s Ugo Egbunike: Your 3 Best Friends for ETF Trading

2022 was a record year in ETF trading volume, yet many advisors have key areas to improve ETF trading.

Jane Street’s credit trader and ETF specialist Ugo Egbunike reviewed on Sunday at Exchange: An ETF Experience the best practices for shifting advisors’ portfolio towards ETFs and ensuring the strongest end client experience.

“Even as RIAs, even as financial advisors, you are essentially operating in the same way that institutional investors operator,” Egbunike said. “Now, I want you all to leave here today, knowing that you have three best friends within the ETF trading ecosystem.”

The first best friend introduced by Egbunike is the limit order, which offers a guaranteed price but not execution, as the ETF may never reach the desired price.

“That being said, it doesn’t mean that given the liquidity profile of ETF, there might not be some adjustment in terms of maybe your limit orders and executed,” Egbunike said. “We’ll go into this a bit later, but you’ll have to contact the other best friends to make sure it works.”

The second-best friend is a contact at a respected ETF capital markets desk in which you’ve decided to invest.

“Now, whether it’s BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, the smallest issuers that you can think of, they all have individuals on their cap markets desk whose sole responsibility and role is to help you all in your execution needs, to make sure that you can get out of in and out the ETF at a reasonable price,” Egbunike said.

The third and final best friend for financial advisors and RIAs within the ETF trading ecosystem is working with market makers, such as Jane Street. This allows for an immediate guarantee and has a minimum market impact at the end of the day.

“All these together allow you to have more control over the execution of that particular ETF, but it’s key to understand that even as a smaller investor, a lot of these tools are available to you by utilizing sort of the network of those three best friends, whether it’s a limit order, whether it’s contacting the ETF capital markets, or calling us directly as a market maker when you’re looking to trade that ETF,” Egbunike said.

